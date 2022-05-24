A GHS senior became Alachua County Public Schools’ first Florida Prepaid Superintendent Scholarship recipient

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A graduating senior is one step closer to achieving her dream of becoming a teacher.

Zaynah Smith of GHS was chosen as Alachua County Public Schools’ first Florida Prepaid Superintendent Scholarship recipient.

Smith will receive a $7,000 scholarship to attend Santa Fe College for the next two years.

She is graduating from GHS’s Academy of Future Teachers.

Her ultimate plan is to earn a master’s degree and a teaching certificate.

