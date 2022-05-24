Advertisement

A GHS senior became Alachua County Public Schools’ first Florida Prepaid Superintendent Scholarship recipient

By WCJB Staff
Published: May. 24, 2022 at 1:14 AM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A graduating senior is one step closer to achieving her dream of becoming a teacher.

Zaynah Smith of GHS was chosen as Alachua County Public Schools’ first Florida Prepaid Superintendent Scholarship recipient.

Smith will receive a $7,000 scholarship to attend Santa Fe College for the next two years.

She is graduating from GHS’s Academy of Future Teachers.

Her ultimate plan is to earn a master’s degree and a teaching certificate.

