Glen Springs Elementary School hosts the 21st annual chess challenge

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Glen Springs Elementary School is hosting the 21st annual chess challenge.

About 400 elementary school students will play Alachua County Scholastic Chess Club members.

These will be simultaneous chess matches.

Students at Glen Springs have receiving lessons from Scholastic Chess Association volunteers to prepare.

This event will go from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

