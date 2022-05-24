Advertisement

Glen Springs Elementary School hosts the 21st annual chess challenge

Glen Springs Elementary School hosts the 21st annual chess challenge
Glen Springs Elementary School hosts the 21st annual chess challenge(WCJB)
By WCJB Staff
Published: May. 24, 2022 at 7:20 AM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Glen Springs Elementary School is hosting the 21st annual chess challenge.

About 400 elementary school students will play Alachua County Scholastic Chess Club members.

These will be simultaneous chess matches.

TRENDING STORY: A GHS senior became Alachua County Public Schools’ first Florida Prepaid Superintendent Scholarship recipient

Students at Glen Springs have receiving lessons from Scholastic Chess Association volunteers to prepare.

This event will go from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

Ocala druglord previously arrested during traffic stop found guilty in federal court
Ocala druglord previously arrested during traffic stop found guilty in federal court
(FILE)
Florida Migration Report shows hundreds of people moving to Ocala
No one was injured, but witnesses were shocked this happened in their neighborhood.
Four teens including two out on bond for manslaughter in Belleview were arrested for a drive-by shooting in Ocala
PK Yonge students protest outside the Reitz Union in prom attire with hopes to gain their...
High school prom turns into a protest for some PK Yonge students
ASO deputies search home during investigation.
16-year-old arrested for producing porn of child under the age of 12

Latest News

WCJB TV20 FORECAST
WCJB TV20 FORECAST
The Alachua County Commission will pick an artist from three finalists to design the new...
The Millhopper Montessori School hosts the 10th Shakespeare Festival
Ocala City Hall is hosting an open reception to view the art of the Content of Character...
Ocala City Hall is hosting an open reception to view the art of the Content of Character exhibition
Dixie County Fire Rescue held a push-in ceremony to celebrate the arrival of two new engines
Dixie County Fire Rescue held a push-in ceremony to celebrate the arrival of two new engines