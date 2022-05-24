Lt. Governor holds human trafficking roundtable

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

LAKELAND, Fla. (WCJB) - Following a human smuggling arrest on I-75, Florida’s lieutenant governor Jeanette Nunez held a roundtable with North-Central Florida law enforcement.

Yesterday, Nunez spoke with the sheriffs of Columbia, Suwannee, and Baker counties, Lake City’s police chief, and a FHP patrol director.

They discussed the importance of catching human traffickers and drug smugglers when they pass through the region.

Last week, a man was pulled over on I-75 in Gainesville and arrested for smuggling two people through the area.

