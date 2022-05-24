The Millhopper Montessori School hosts the 10th Shakespeare Festival

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Millhopper Montessori School is holding its 10th Shakespeare Festival.

The school’s middle school students read Shakespeare’s plays, sonnets, and study cultural aspects of that time.

Students then rewrite their own scene from one of his famous tales.

This year, students will perform their rewritten scenes from Much Ado About Nothing.

This event will be held at the MMS east field basketball court at 10 a.m.

