North Central Florida Treasures: 300 year old leather desk

This week on North Central Florida Treasures Art Adkins shares the history of an ornate oak leather desk from the late 1700′s.
By WCJB Staff
Updated: 20 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - This week on North Central Florida Treasures Art Adkins shares the history of an ornate oak leather desk from the late 1700′s. This

highly ornate desk was all hand carved, with really detailed lion heads on each corner of the desk.

Detailed in what some might call tiger oak wood a desk similar to this would retail in antique mall for as high as $ 7,500 dollars.

