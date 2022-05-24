Ocala City Hall is hosting an open reception to view the art of the Content of Character exhibition

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) -A student and emerging artist exhibition is having its open reception.

The city of Ocala and Magnolia Art X-Change invites residents to view the art of the Content of Character exhibition.

There will be prizes for this competition including scholarships to the College of Central Florida and a feature in the Ocala Gazette.

This event will be held at city hall from 5:30 to 7 p.m.

