Advertisement

One dead, nine hospitalized during wreck in Summerfield involving student transport van

Five vehicles involved in deadly wreck including a student transport van in Summerfield
Five vehicles involved in deadly wreck including a student transport van in Summerfield(MCFR)
By WCJB Staff
Published: May. 24, 2022 at 6:48 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SUMMERFIELD, Fla. (WCJB) -Roadways were blocked after five vehicles collided, including a student transport van, resulting in one death and multiple injuries.

Marion County Fire Rescue crews say the vehicles crashed on Southeast Sunset Harbor Road near US 441.

An adult in the transport van has died. Nine people were taken to the hospital.

Six of the people injured are children including some with special needs. Two adults were trauma alerted to the hospital.

TRENDING: 14 students, teacher killed in shooting at Uvalde, Texas, elementary school, governor says

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

Ocala druglord previously arrested during traffic stop found guilty in federal court
Ocala druglord previously arrested during traffic stop found guilty in federal court
(FILE)
Florida Migration Report shows hundreds of people moving to Ocala
No one was injured, but witnesses were shocked this happened in their neighborhood.
Four teens including two out on bond for manslaughter in Belleview were arrested for a drive-by shooting in Ocala
PK Yonge students protest outside the Reitz Union in prom attire with hopes to gain their...
High school prom turns into a protest for some PK Yonge students
ASO deputies search home during investigation.
16-year-old arrested for producing porn of child under the age of 12

Latest News

Santa Fe College gets art donation
Santa Fe College gets art donation
Santa Fe College gets art donation
Cyclists biked from Miami to Gainesville to support those with disabilities.
They’re putting the pedal to the metal: 31 bicyclists are riding from Miami to Tallahassee to support a good cause
Fort White beats Dixie County in state 2A semis