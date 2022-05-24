One dead, nine hospitalized during wreck in Summerfield involving student transport van

SUMMERFIELD, Fla. (WCJB) -Roadways were blocked after five vehicles collided, including a student transport van, resulting in one death and multiple injuries.

Marion County Fire Rescue crews say the vehicles crashed on Southeast Sunset Harbor Road near US 441.

An adult in the transport van has died. Nine people were taken to the hospital.

Six of the people injured are children including some with special needs. Two adults were trauma alerted to the hospital.

TRENDING: 14 students, teacher killed in shooting at Uvalde, Texas, elementary school, governor says

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.