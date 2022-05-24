Santa Fe College gets art donation
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Santa Fe College’s new building is featuring a large art collection donated to the college. on the walls of Blount Hall now hang art from North-Central Florida collector Hector Puig.
The collection includes more than two thousand framed works and twenty-eight hundred Santos carvings to be rotated.
It is estimated to be worth five million dollars.
Puig is a graduate of Santa Fe and the owner of Hector Picture Framing and Gallery.
