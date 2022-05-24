Santa Fe College gets art donation

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Santa Fe College’s new building is featuring a large art collection donated to the college. on the walls of Blount Hall now hang art from North-Central Florida collector Hector Puig.

The collection includes more than two thousand framed works and twenty-eight hundred Santos carvings to be rotated.

It is estimated to be worth five million dollars.

Puig is a graduate of Santa Fe and the owner of Hector Picture Framing and Gallery.

TRENDING STORY: Alachua County commissioners pick artist for West Lawn Sankofa stature

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.