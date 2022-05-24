Advertisement

Santa Fe College gets art donation

By WCJB Staff
Published: May. 24, 2022 at 6:53 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Santa Fe College’s new building is featuring a large art collection donated to the college. on the walls of Blount Hall now hang art from North-Central Florida collector Hector Puig.

The collection includes more than two thousand framed works and twenty-eight hundred Santos carvings to be rotated.

It is estimated to be worth five million dollars.

Puig is a graduate of Santa Fe and the owner of Hector Picture Framing and Gallery.

TRENDING STORY: Alachua County commissioners pick artist for West Lawn Sankofa stature

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

Ocala druglord previously arrested during traffic stop found guilty in federal court
Ocala druglord previously arrested during traffic stop found guilty in federal court
(FILE)
Florida Migration Report shows hundreds of people moving to Ocala
No one was injured, but witnesses were shocked this happened in their neighborhood.
Four teens including two out on bond for manslaughter in Belleview were arrested for a drive-by shooting in Ocala
PK Yonge students protest outside the Reitz Union in prom attire with hopes to gain their...
High school prom turns into a protest for some PK Yonge students
ASO deputies search home during investigation.
16-year-old arrested for producing porn of child under the age of 12

Latest News

Santa Fe College gets art donation
Cyclists biked from Miami to Gainesville to support those with disabilities.
They’re putting the pedal to the metal: 31 bicyclists are riding from Miami to Tallahassee to support a good cause
Fort White beats Dixie County in state 2A semis
Five vehicles involved in deadly wreck including a student transport van in Summerfield
One dead, nine hospitalized during wreck in Summerfield involving student transport van