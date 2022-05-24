Advertisement

Students make moves at 2022 chess tournament

By Amber Pellicone
Published: May. 24, 2022 at 12:51 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Glen Springs Elementary School was transformed into a kingdom Tuesday as part of the 2022 Chess Challenge.

The school hosted the event in with the Alachua County Scholastic Chess Association. This year is the first time the event has taken place since before the pandemic.

Students have been learning the game and practicing all year for the event.

A student from Buchholz High School, Hannah Ciupe says said she’s enjoyed helping the little pawns become kings and queens..

“Watching these younger kids finding moves to play and finding that same feeling I have for the game is rewarding to give back to the younger generations than just the self enjoyment of it,” Ciupe said.

Participating students each received a tournament-style chess set to take home. The game is proven to help with strategy skills, focus and sportsmanship.

