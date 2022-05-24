Advertisement

Suwannee baseball team waits out delays, falls in state semis

Bulldogs’ 15-game run halted in Class 4A semifinals
Suwannee falls behind 9-0 in third, loses state semi
By Kevin Wells
Published: May. 24, 2022 at 12:03 AM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
FORT MYERS, Fla. (WCJB) -The Suwannee Bulldogs came into Monday’s Class 4A baseball state semifinal matchup riding a 15-game winning streak. After waiting through multiple lightning delays that totaled approximately five hours, the Bulldogs are still in search of their first appearance in a state final.

Suwannee fell behind Island Coast, 9-0 after three innings and ultimately fell to the Gators at Hammond Stadium in Fort Myers, 9-2. The Bulldogs committed four errors in the game and produced seven hits.

Down 9-0 entering the bottom of the fourth, Suwannee pushed single runs across in the fourth and fifth on hits by Peyton Waters and Camdon Frier. However, Suwannee could not overcome the poor start and finishes the season 24-5 overall.

