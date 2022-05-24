Advertisement

Tech Tuesday: Tech City

By WCJB Staff
Published: May. 24, 2022 at 5:17 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The San Felasco Tech City in Alachua advertises itself as a fully sustainable facility where startups can thrive and grow.

In this week’s Tech Tuesday, our partners at UF Innovate and SCAD Media talked to the man behind it all.

