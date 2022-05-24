They’re putting the pedal to the metal: 31 bicyclists are riding from Miami to Tallahassee to support a good cause

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - 690 miles down 265 to go...cyclists from the Pi Kappa Phi fraternity chapters from across the country are biking up the state for a good cause.

They started in Miami and have spent the past 11 days riding through the heat with one goal in mind: supporting those with developmental disabilities.

“Each year, every member of the team is a volunteer that just wants to get out here and do something bigger than themselves,” said Liam Wyman, project manager.

One cyclist said that’s exactly why he volunteered. “It was like a big selling point for me it was kind of like half the reason I joined the fraternity,” said Jonathon Lewellyn

Gear Up Florida is celebrating its 25th year of the Ability Experience and this is the 18th year they’ve stopped at the Arc of Alachua County for a friendship visit.

“It’s always been something that warms my heart and opens my eyes. You realize how much worse life can be and how great of an outlook on life these people have,” said Lewellyn.

To participate, each member had to raise a minimum of $3,500. This year’s team broke the record for raising more than $150,000.

“They are really a great group of young men, they’re very important and our clients absolutely love this day,” said Mark Swain, President and CEO of the Arc.

Their next stop is Jacksonville, followed by Live Oak before arriving at their final destination in Tallahassee.

