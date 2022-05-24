UPDATE: Abandoned puppy recovers from surgery; finds forever home

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Last month we told you about a puppy named Corduroy found abandoned in a box on a roadside in Levy County.

He was taken in by the Humane Society of North-Central Florida.

The pup had a skin condition and a mass in his stomach that need to be removed surgically.

Now about six weeks later, he has been adopted and his new name is Duke.

Humane Society officials say he is doing well with his forever family.

And even gets to take rides to pick up the kids in the family car from school.

Duke is proof that every dog has his day and happiness is a warm puppy.

ORIGINAL STORY: Corduroy’s Cause: NCFL pup’s injury sheds light on Dr. Doolittle Program

