US births rose last year but still less than before pandemic

U.S. birth rates appear to be on the rise after a steep drop during the first year of the...
U.S. birth rates appear to be on the rise after a steep drop during the first year of the coronavirus pandemic.(Pixabay)
By CNN
Published: May. 24, 2022 at 7:21 AM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
(CNN) - U.S. birth rates appear to be on the rise after a steep drop during the first year of the coronavirus pandemic.

According to new data published Tuesday from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s National Center for Health Statistics, the nation’s birth rates were up in 2021.

It’s the first time in seven years that the U.S. birth rate increased.

Nearly 3.7 million babies were born in 2021, about 46,000 more than 2020.

Teen birth rates continued to decline, while they increased for those 25 and older, particularly in women ages 35 to 39.

Data showed changes in birth rates based on age but also by race.

White and Hispanic women had more babies in 2021 than Black, Asian and Native American women.

Rates for cesarean sections and preterm births also increased in 2021 and were disproportionately high for Black women.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

