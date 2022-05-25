Bradford County school to hold summer science camp
STARKE, Fla. (WCJB) - Some elementary school students in Bradford County are eligible for a free “STEAM” summer science camp program through the Cade Museum.
The 3-day camp will start on June 20th at southside elementary school and run from 8 am to 4 pm.
All third through fifth graders in the county are eligible.
Each day of camp will allow students to explore and discover STEAM concepts through hands-on activities and experiments.
Students will engage in activities that cover the functions of dry ice, the science behind ice cream, and how glow sticks work.
For a link to register visit here.
The website says slots are filled up. Contact organizers to verify openings.
