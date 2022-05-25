Advertisement

BREAKING: Newberry stabbing suspect arrested

Police lights
Police lights(WIS)
By WCJB Staff
Published: May. 25, 2022 at 12:49 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

NEWBERRY, Fla. (WCJB) - The stabbing suspect in the shooting incident that shut down the Newberry area Monday has been caught.

ASO has 61-year-old Craig Lee in custody.

We will have more information on the arrest once it is released to us.

RELATED STORY: Stabbing victim’s sister reacts to manhunt for suspect in Newberry

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

Ocala druglord previously arrested during traffic stop found guilty in federal court
Ocala druglord previously arrested during traffic stop found guilty in federal court
No one was injured, but witnesses were shocked this happened in their neighborhood.
Four teens including two out on bond for manslaughter in Belleview were arrested for a drive-by shooting in Ocala
(FILE)
Florida Migration Report shows hundreds of people moving to Ocala
PK Yonge students protest outside the Reitz Union in prom attire with hopes to gain their...
High school prom turns into a protest for some PK Yonge students
SCUBA LAWSUIT
Ginnie Springs diver’s family suing instructor for wrongful death

Latest News

SUWANNEE FIRE
No injuries in Branford industrial business fire
GAINESVILLE MAN ARRESTED
Gainesville man arrested for publically exposing himself to a woman
GAINESVILLE MAN ARRESTED
GAINESVILLE MAN ARRESTED
SUWANNEE FIRE
SUWANNEE FIRE