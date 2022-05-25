BREAKING: Newberry stabbing suspect arrested

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

NEWBERRY, Fla. (WCJB) - The stabbing suspect in the shooting incident that shut down the Newberry area Monday has been caught.

ASO has 61-year-old Craig Lee in custody.

We will have more information on the arrest once it is released to us.

