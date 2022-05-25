Advertisement

Cedar Key recognized as major tourist draw

By WCJB Staff
Published: May. 24, 2022 at 11:54 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

CEDAR KEY, Fla. (WCJB) - Cedar Key is being recognized for its tourism appeal.

A travel guide included the Cedar Key in a list of the one-hundred and fifty best things to do in the entire country.

The guide “Travel Lemming” praised Cedar Key for its great seafood restaurants and beautiful views.

TRENDING STORY: Florida Gateway College’s athletic director named to new position

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

Ocala druglord previously arrested during traffic stop found guilty in federal court
Ocala druglord previously arrested during traffic stop found guilty in federal court
(FILE)
Florida Migration Report shows hundreds of people moving to Ocala
No one was injured, but witnesses were shocked this happened in their neighborhood.
Four teens including two out on bond for manslaughter in Belleview were arrested for a drive-by shooting in Ocala
PK Yonge students protest outside the Reitz Union in prom attire with hopes to gain their...
High school prom turns into a protest for some PK Yonge students
ASO deputies search home during investigation.
16-year-old arrested for producing porn of child under the age of 12

Latest News

Cedar Key named top tourist draw
Indians reach first softball state title game: Full Report
Five vehicle crash involving special needs children leaves one person dead
Five vehicle crash involving special needs children leaves one person dead
Florida Gateway College's Golden accepts new role
Florida Gateway College’s athletic director named to new position