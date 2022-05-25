Cedar Key recognized as major tourist draw

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

CEDAR KEY, Fla. (WCJB) - Cedar Key is being recognized for its tourism appeal.

A travel guide included the Cedar Key in a list of the one-hundred and fifty best things to do in the entire country.

The guide “Travel Lemming” praised Cedar Key for its great seafood restaurants and beautiful views.

