Eastside Elementary School is celebrating graduation for the 5th-grade students

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - 5th-grade students at Eastside Elementary School are celebrating their graduation.

School officials are inviting parents of 5th graders to the school as they walk the halls as an Eastside student for the last time.

Parents will line the sidewalk so they can watch their graduates.

The walk will end by the PE area for pictures and celebrating.

This event starts at 10 a.m.

