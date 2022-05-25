Five vehicle crash involving special needs children leaves one person dead

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

SUMMERFIELD, Fla. (WCJB) - More than a dozen people, including many children, were involved in a crash that left one person dead.

It happened at the busy intersection of Sunset Harbor Rd. and US 441 in Summerfield. FHP troopers said between the five vehicles, 13 people were involved in this crash.

They said seven of the people in the crash were in a student transport van.

“In this sequence of events that transport van did partially overturn,” said Lt. Patrick Riordan, Public Affairs Officer for Troop B of Florida Highway Patrol.

Riordan said several people were hurt and taken to the hospital.

“Some of the children transported may have been special needs but again I haven’t confirmed that.”

The van logo read “Cradling Hands Transport Inc.,” a pediatric care program in Ocala “for children who are medically or totally dependent on others for their care.”

One person who was in that van died at the scene.

“Of course unfortunately one of those persons was ejected and did die. The other were 2 adults and 4 juvenile passengers,” said Riordan.

The name of the victim has not been released yet.

“Unfortunately this is a complicated crash there’s multiple vehicles. We’ve got multiple investigators out here on the scene. We work as quickly as we can but we’re not gonna work at a pace where we’re gonna miss something,” said Riordan.

Troopers said they have a long investigation ahead of them.

