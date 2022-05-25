Florida Gateway College’s athletic director named to new position

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - The athletic director at Florida Gateway College is taking a new position connected to the school.

Rebecca Golden led the college’s initiative to bring back intercollegiate sports.

Starting July 1st, she will become Director of Resource Development with the Foundation of Florida Gateway College.

A nationwide search will begin to find a new athletic director as the college works to grow the sports program.

