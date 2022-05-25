Advertisement

Florida Gateway College’s athletic director named to new position

By WCJB Staff
Published: May. 24, 2022 at 10:54 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - The athletic director at Florida Gateway College is taking a new position connected to the school.

Rebecca Golden led the college’s initiative to bring back intercollegiate sports.

Starting July 1st, she will become Director of Resource Development with the Foundation of Florida Gateway College.

A nationwide search will begin to find a new athletic director as the college works to grow the sports program.

TRENDING STORY: They’re putting the pedal to the metal: 31 bicyclists are riding from Miami to Tallahassee to support a good cause

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

Ocala druglord previously arrested during traffic stop found guilty in federal court
Ocala druglord previously arrested during traffic stop found guilty in federal court
(FILE)
Florida Migration Report shows hundreds of people moving to Ocala
No one was injured, but witnesses were shocked this happened in their neighborhood.
Four teens including two out on bond for manslaughter in Belleview were arrested for a drive-by shooting in Ocala
PK Yonge students protest outside the Reitz Union in prom attire with hopes to gain their...
High school prom turns into a protest for some PK Yonge students
ASO deputies search home during investigation.
16-year-old arrested for producing porn of child under the age of 12

Latest News

WCJB WEATHER
WCJB WEATHER
Florida Gateway College's Golden accepts new role
Abandoned puppy recovers from surgery; finds forever home
UPDATE: Abandoned puppy recovers from surgery; finds forever home
One dead, nine hospitalized during wreck in Summerfield involving student transport van