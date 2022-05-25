Gainesville man arrested for publically exposing himself to a woman

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A Gainesville man is in jail for allegedly exposing himself on University Avenue.

According to Gainesville Police Department reports, a victim said 26-year-old Lavell Strong flashed his genitals at a woman after making eye contact with her.

Strong was identified wearing the same clothes the victim said he had on.

GPD officers say Strong also had a stolen gun in his possession.

Strong is being held in the Alachua County Jail for possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and indecent exposure.

