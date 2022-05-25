Advertisement

Gainesville man arrested for publically exposing himself to a woman

By WCJB Staff
Published: May. 25, 2022 at 12:13 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A Gainesville man is in jail for allegedly exposing himself on University Avenue.

According to Gainesville Police Department reports, a victim said 26-year-old Lavell Strong flashed his genitals at a woman after making eye contact with her.

Strong was identified wearing the same clothes the victim said he had on.

GPD officers say Strong also had a stolen gun in his possession.

Strong is being held in the Alachua County Jail for possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and indecent exposure.

