Advertisement

Horse Capital TV highlights a team of four ponies known as the Flying Gangsters

By WCJB Staff
Published: May. 25, 2022 at 7:57 AM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - We learned about the team of four ponies known as the Flying Gangsters in one of our past newscasts.

See where these four ponies train together in this week’s Horse Capital TV.

RELATED STORY: Horse Capital TV highlights one family’s move to the horse capital

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

Ocala druglord previously arrested during traffic stop found guilty in federal court
Ocala druglord previously arrested during traffic stop found guilty in federal court
No one was injured, but witnesses were shocked this happened in their neighborhood.
Four teens including two out on bond for manslaughter in Belleview were arrested for a drive-by shooting in Ocala
(FILE)
Florida Migration Report shows hundreds of people moving to Ocala
PK Yonge students protest outside the Reitz Union in prom attire with hopes to gain their...
High school prom turns into a protest for some PK Yonge students
ASO deputies search home during investigation.
16-year-old arrested for producing porn of child under the age of 12

Latest News

WCJB TV20 FORECAST
WCJB TV20 FORECAST
The three day music festival is presented by the Florida State Parks System.
Musicians, artists and dancers will gather this weekend for the 70th Annual Florida Folk Fest
A new UF veterinary hospital at the World Equestrian Center is hosting a grand opening preview
A new UF veterinary hospital at the World Equestrian Center is hosting a grand opening preview
Eastside Elementary School is celebrating graduation for the 5th-grade students
Eastside Elementary School is celebrating graduation for the 5th-grade students