Musicians, artists and dancers will gather this weekend for the 70th Annual Florida Folk Fest

WHITE SPRINGS, Fla. (WCJB) - The three day music festival is presented by the Florida State Parks System.

Guests can expect three-hundred performances, dance classes, cultural presentations and a variety of food.

The Florida Folk Fest is one of the oldest music and arts festivals in the country, celebrating Florida’s heritage.

“Everyone there giving a performance of any kind, is connected to Florida. It really is your Florida. That is important because we live in a place with twenty-million visitors and twenty-million residents, so there can be a lot of really confusing things going on. To where, “what does it really mean to be a Floridian?” said singer and songwriter, Tom Shed.

The festival runs from 10am till 10pm, Friday through Sunday.

