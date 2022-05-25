NCFL schools tighten security in wake of Texas school shooting

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Schools across North Central Florida are tightening security after a mass shooting at a Uvalde, Texas school left 19 children and two adults dead.

“If there’s not any security, or very little outside, there could be a little more,” said Ky Ngo, a third grade student enrolled in Alachua County Public Schools.

Ngo is one of thousands of students who went to school today despite fears that what happened in Texas, could happen at home.

“I just read it and I felt scared,” he said.

Starting today in Marion County, public schools have more school resource officers.

Marion county students still will not be allowed to bring backpacks with them for the last week of school, a rule officials say has been in place for years.

A spokesperson for Alachua County Public Schools said their security chief requested more patrols to be on school campuses.

“It would be safer if there was more security,” said Ngo. “I’m not sure if there’s actually security guards outside except in the morning.”

Since the shooting, several local leaders have taken to social media.

Marion County Commissioner Kathy Bryant said “No one should ever have to experience such a horrendous tragedy.”

My heart breaks for and with the people of Uvlade, Texas. It’s hard to understand the evil that would want to take the... Posted by Kathy Bryant on Tuesday, May 24, 2022

Gainesville Mayor Lauren Poe tweeted “It doesn’t have to be this way. The carnage can stop. Elect leaders not cowards.”

It doesn’t have to be this way. The carnage can stop. Elect leaders, not cowards. — Lauren Poe, But With Housing for All (@laurenbpoe) May 24, 2022

For most students this is the last week of school.

