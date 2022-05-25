A new UF veterinary hospital at the World Equestrian Center is hosting a grand opening preview
Published: May. 25, 2022 at 7:57 AM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The new UF veterinary hospital at the World Equestrian Center is having a grand opening preview.
People are invited to come see the all-new 40,000-square-foot hospital.
This state-of-the-art treatment center is for equine and small animal care.
There will be a ribbon-cutting at 10 a.m, and a walk-through until 2 p.m.
