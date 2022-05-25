Advertisement

A new UF veterinary hospital at the World Equestrian Center is hosting a grand opening preview

By WCJB Staff
Published: May. 25, 2022 at 7:57 AM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The new UF veterinary hospital at the World Equestrian Center is having a grand opening preview.

People are invited to come see the all-new 40,000-square-foot hospital.

TRENDING STORY: Five vehicle crash involving special needs children leaves one person dead

This state-of-the-art treatment center is for equine and small animal care.

There will be a ribbon-cutting at 10 a.m, and a walk-through until 2 p.m.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

Ocala druglord previously arrested during traffic stop found guilty in federal court
Ocala druglord previously arrested during traffic stop found guilty in federal court
No one was injured, but witnesses were shocked this happened in their neighborhood.
Four teens including two out on bond for manslaughter in Belleview were arrested for a drive-by shooting in Ocala
(FILE)
Florida Migration Report shows hundreds of people moving to Ocala
PK Yonge students protest outside the Reitz Union in prom attire with hopes to gain their...
High school prom turns into a protest for some PK Yonge students
ASO deputies search home during investigation.
16-year-old arrested for producing porn of child under the age of 12

Latest News

WCJB TV20 FORECAST
WCJB TV20 FORECAST
The three day music festival is presented by the Florida State Parks System.
Musicians, artists and dancers will gather this weekend for the 70th Annual Florida Folk Fest
Horse Capital TV highlights a team of four ponies known as the Flying Gangsters
Horse Capital TV highlights a team of four ponies known as the Flying Gangsters
Eastside Elementary School is celebrating graduation for the 5th-grade students
Eastside Elementary School is celebrating graduation for the 5th-grade students