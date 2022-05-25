A new UF veterinary hospital at the World Equestrian Center is hosting a grand opening preview

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The new UF veterinary hospital at the World Equestrian Center is having a grand opening preview.

People are invited to come see the all-new 40,000-square-foot hospital.

TRENDING STORY: Five vehicle crash involving special needs children leaves one person dead

This state-of-the-art treatment center is for equine and small animal care.

There will be a ribbon-cutting at 10 a.m, and a walk-through until 2 p.m.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.