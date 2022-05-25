New University of Florida veterinary hospital opens at World Equestrian Center in Ocala

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - A new veterinary hospital was officially unveiled at the World Equestrian Center in Ocala Wednesday morning. It’s a new addition for the health of cats, dogs, and other animals in the horse capital.

This project has been just about three years in the making.

The 40,000-square-foot facility is equipped to handle animals of all shapes and sizes (still to be determined if gators are on the list 😉) pic.twitter.com/KV4vDhJ6hC — Julia Laude (@JuliaMaeLaude) May 25, 2022

“It’s really exciting. We have some incredible facilities that match what you could get if you went up to Gainesville to our college of veterinary medicine,” said President of UF Health, David Nelson.

Equine services at the hospital will focus on sports medicine, diagnostic imaging, and rehabilitation.

Owners of small animals also can bring their pets to the clinic for urgent and primary care - something Bonnie Sharp and her 6-month-old puppy, Conrad, are excited about.

“Six months ago, one of my bulldogs got stung in the face by a wasp or something, and her face swelled up,” Sharp said. “I had to drive all the way to Gainesville, and that’s a long way to go with a dog that you’re worried is in anaphylactic shock.”

So, this 40,000-square-foot facility is not only providing emergency care but peace of mind.

“It’s going to save me a lot of time. If I have an emergency, it’s right here,” Sharp added.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.