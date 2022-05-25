No injuries in Branford industrial business fire
Published: May. 25, 2022 at 12:13 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
BRANFORD, Fla. (WCJB) - No one was injured in an early morning fire at a concrete business in Branford.
According to Suwannee County Fire Rescue officials, the blaze started just before 4:00 a.m.
A piece of equipment at Ash Grove off of US Highway 27 was the cause.
There was also no other damage reported by business owners.
