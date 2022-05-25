No injuries in Branford industrial business fire

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

BRANFORD, Fla. (WCJB) - No one was injured in an early morning fire at a concrete business in Branford.

According to Suwannee County Fire Rescue officials, the blaze started just before 4:00 a.m.

A piece of equipment at Ash Grove off of US Highway 27 was the cause.

There was also no other damage reported by business owners.

