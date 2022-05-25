Paige’s Kitchen: Watermelon Sushi

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A great choice when you want something cool and refreshing and a little different. The flavors say sushi and at a distance looks like tuna, but is juicy watermelon with a ginger/lime dressing. Topped with herbs, crispy, savory fried shallots or crispy beets or onions, and a drizzle of Sriracha sauce, it’s an unexpected delightful fun taste experience.

This is an easy quick dish served cold and ingredients can be prepared days ahead of time and then marinated for 15 minutes on the day of service.

Ingredients

1 each Seedless watermelon

1⁄3 cup Soy sauce

¼ cup Sugar

¼ tsp. Salt

1 ½ Tbsp. Ginger, minced

1 tsp. Thai chilies or red serrano, minced

1 ½ Tbsp. Lime juice

1 ½ Tbsp. Mirin or rice wine

1 Tbsp. Sesame seeds, toasted

These are suggested garnishes and can be the chef’s choice

3 Shallots each, thinly sliced

Canola oil

2/3 cup Thai basil, cilantro

1 Tbsp. Sriracha sauce (optional)

2 Tbsp. Pine nuts or sesame seeds, toasted (optional)

Method of Preparation

Watermelon

1 Cut watermelon into 3 logs about 1 ½ “x1 ½ “x 8″ wide or as wide as your melon allows.

2 Cut each log into 8 sushi shape pieces about 1″ wide.

3 Place in a bowl or tray to marinate.

Marinade

1. Combine the ingredients of soy sauce, sugar, salt, ginger, chilies, lime juice rice wine, and sesame seeds.

2. Drizzle half of the marinade on watermelon cubes and set aside to chill and marinate for 15 minutes. (For a little darker color marinate3 30 minutes.)

3. Dab watermelon with paper towels to remove excess moisture

4. Transfer to a long tray for service. arrange watermelon pieces in an attractive row on a plate. Glass looks especially good Garnish

RELATED STORY: Paige’s Kitchen: Cucumber Sandwich

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.