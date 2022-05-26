Advertisement

Alachua County Pets: Frankie, Leslie, Gerbil, Mouse, Degu, and Hamster

By WCJB Staff
Published: May. 26, 2022 at 7:18 AM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Let’s take a look at some adorable adoptable animals from Alachua County looking for their new loving homes.

First, we have Frankie. He is a very sweet boy who loves hanging out with his person and getting lots of love.

Next, say good morning to Leslie. She may be a mature gal, but still has the energy of a pup, especially on walks.

Lastly, we have this adorable litter of kittens. Gerbil is the smallest in the litter but is a spunky adventurous girl. Mouse has the softest fur and is a little on the shy side but oh so sweet, and Degu and Hamster love climbing into laps to get some attention.

The shelter is offering curbside services Tuesdays through Saturdays from 10:30 to 5:30.

If you want to come meet a new friend and stay safe at the same time, they have you covered.

Dog and puppy adoptions are $40.

Cats and kittens are $20.

Those looking to adopt must be 18 or older and pets at home must be up to date on vaccines and licenses.

They ask anyone interested in these or other adoptables to schedule a visit at ACAS@alachuacounty.us.

