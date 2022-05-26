ASO deputies emphasize school safety protocols in wake of Texas school shooting

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - After a school shooting in Uvalde, Texas killed 21 people, many parents across North Central Florida are questioning just how safe schools are.

One mom, who’s daughter is in first grade at Myra Terwilliger Elementary School, said while she’s pleased with the security overall, there is one thing she thinks school staff could put more focus on.

“There is an active shooter drill. I don’t know when the last time they practiced it prior to the shooting,” said Sieta Zeigler.

“Of course as a parent I’m always terrified, but I do feel very confident and comfortable with Terwilliger and everything they do to try and keep my daughter prepared.”

Florida law requires all public schools to have one or more school resource officers on campuses.

Lt. Richard Lalonde, who supervises the SRO program, said every deputy goes through active shooter training, but school resource officers go through an extra layer of training.

“We use simunitions to simulate real life situations to get the adrenaline up, get the heart beat up, and they are forced to make quick decisions that they’ll have to do in real life situations,” he said.

Lalonde said he understands why parents may have mixed feelings about SRO’s.

“When I saw or heard on the news what happened down at Stoneman Douglas I was disgusted by how the deputy responded.”

He said wants parents to know, “I feel beyond a doubt that we will not have that problem here in Alachua County.”

Lalonde said another safety protocol deputies follow is parking their marked cars in a visible spot, because studies show it lessens the chances of someone getting on campus that shouldn’t be there.

He said teachers also make sure all classroom doors are locked to ensure that if someone gets on campus, they can’t get into the classrooms.

