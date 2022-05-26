Changes to Blue Run of Dunnellon park expected to impact summer vacation plans

DUNNELLON, Fla. (WCJB) - If your Memorial Day plans include a trip down Dunnellon’s rainbow river, you might want to consider bringing your own kayak, canoe, or inflatable. A new policy approved by the Dunnellon City Council limits where businesses can do business.

If your #MemorialDay plans include a trip down the #rainbowriver, you may want to consider bringing your own kayak or tube. A new city policy prohibits the commercial use of Blue Run park. The KP Hole shuttle and rentals is the sole approved service. pic.twitter.com/Bk7eA92BYs — Julia Laude (@JuliaMaeLaude) May 26, 2022

“Under this leadership of the city council, they’ve come up with an ordinance that goes along with the [Blue Run of Dunnellon Park] Management Plan for no commercial activity within Blue Run park,” Dunnellon Police Chief Mike McQuaig said.

In 2008, the City of Dunnellon acquired Blue Run through a grant from the Florida Communities Trust, according to the city’s website. With that came the Blue Run of Dunnellon Park management plan.

What that means is, that no sale or rental of any goods or services is allowed within the boundaries of the park. The only authorized vendor permitted to rent out vessels and provide shuttle rides is Rainbow River Kayak Adventures at K.P. Hole. Visitors are fine to bring their own kayaks, canoes, and water tubes.

This also could impact businesses like food trucks, but that is yet to be seen. We called River Rats Crystal Clear Kayaking based in Dunnellon, they told us this new rule hasn’t impacted them.

Dunnellon City Councilwoman Anita Williams wrote via email, that this change is long overdue.

A major reason for this change was as a way to try and limit some of the traffic coming in and out of the small parking lot.

“Traffic would back up out on 484, which made it very dangerous,” McQuaig said.

Williams agreed, writing that Blue Run Park is too small for much commercial use. “I am a native of Dunnellon and have witnessed lots of growth and it continues to grow. The city must take whatever action necessary for the safety of both its residents and visitors” she told TV20.

Josh Bertocci and his family, visiting from Palmetto near St. Pete, spent their afternoon on the rainbow river Thursday.

“Really the less commercial charter stuff probably the better,” he said. “Less pollution and trash and whatnot. We found some phones, found tons of sunglasses, and also saw a whole bunch of cans and plastic bottles and whatnot down there.”

But on the other hand, the expense does come into play. Bertocci said it was roughly $220 to rent four or five water tubes and $50 to rent a paddleboard.

An effort that might cost the consumer a little more, in the hopes of keeping them safer, and their surroundings beautiful.

