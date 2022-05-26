Advertisement

Florida baseball team run-ruled by Texas A&M in SEC tourney, 10-0

Gators manage just one hit, allow seven runs in sixth to No. 2 seed Aggies
Florida pitcher Brandon Neely (22) throws a pitch during an NCAA baseball game against Georgia...
Florida pitcher Brandon Neely (22) throws a pitch during an NCAA baseball game against Georgia State on Sunday, Feb. 27, 2022 in Gainesville, Fla. (AP Photo/Gary McCullough)(Gary McCullough | AP)
By Kevin Wells
Published: May. 26, 2022 at 6:58 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
HOOVER, Ala. (WCJB) -The Florida baseball team was outplayed in every aspect on Thursday in a 10-0 seven -inning loss to Texas A&M in the winners bracket of the SEC Tournament in Hoover, Alabama. Florida (36-21) drops into the elimination bracket for a game against Arkansas at 10:30 a.m. on Friday.

The Gators had only one hit in seven innings, a second inning single by Jac Caglianone, and struck out 11 times against Aggie pitchers Micah Dallas and Joseph Menefee. Yet, it was only a 3-0 contest until the wheels came off.

Texas A&M, the tournament’s No. 2 seed, exploded for seven runs in the bottom of the sixth, including home runs by Ryan Targac, Jordan Thompson, and Austin Bost. Florida used four pitchers in the game, and all gave up a homer. Brandon Neely took the loss, tossing four and a third innings and allowing three earned runs on six hits.

