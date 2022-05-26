Florida Senator Rick Scott is pushing the Senate to take up his school safety bill
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCJB) - In the wake of the mass shooting at a Texas elementary school, Florida Senator Rick Scott is pushing for the Senate to take up his school safety bill.
Scott’s Luke and Alex School Safety Act would create a federal clearinghouse on school safety to standardize best practices for preventing tragedies.
The bill is co-sponsored by Senator Marco Rubio.
Meanwhile, North Central Florida congressman Al Lawson is calling for gun reform.
Saying in a statement quote “I am asking my republican senate colleagues, if not now, then when will they pass common-sense gun safety legislation.”
