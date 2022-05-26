Advertisement

Fort White drops heartbreaker to Jay, 6-5 in Class 1A softball state title game

The Indians had the bases loaded, down one when final out was made
Legends Way Ball Fields, Clermont
Legends Way Ball Fields, Clermont
By Kevin Wells
Published: May. 25, 2022 at 9:15 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
CLERMONT, Fla. (WCJB) -Fort White’s first appearance in a softball state championship game produced a memorable battle, just not the result the Indians were searching for. Fort White fell to Jay, 6-5 in Wednesday’s see-saw affair at Legends Way Ball Fields in Clermont, in a meeting between schools that had yet to win a state title.

The scoring started in the fourth inning, when the Royals scored five runs. Alayna Lowery’s two-run home run capped the rally and gave Fort White a steep deficit with three turns at-bat remaining. The Indians clawed to within 5-2 after five innings, scoring two runs on an error.

Trailing 5-2 with two outs in the top of the sixth, the Indians received RBI singles from Gracie Clemons, Kadence Compton, and Madalyn Keen to tie the game, 5-5. Keen and Hannah LeBleu each had two of Fort White’s 10 hits. But the drama was just beginning.

Jay went ahead again in the bottom of the sixth on an error to take a 6-5 lead.

Fort White wasn’t done, however, and strung together a seventh inning rally. The Indians loaded the bases with two away and had a chance to tie or take the lead with a hit, but Clemons lined out to short to end the game and the Indians’ title hopes.

Fort White finishes the season 16-8, and the loss snaps a seven-game winning streak. Only two seniors are set to graduate, so the future appears bright for the program. Jay ends the season on an 18-game winning streak and finishes 22-5 overall.

