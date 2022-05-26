Four more kickoff times announced for 2022 Gator football season

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -The first three games of the 2022 Florida Gator football season will all be evening kickoffs. The SEC announced on Thursday that Florida will start the Billy Napier era on Saturday, Sept 3 with a 7 p.m. game against defending Pac-12 champion Utah. The Gators’ first SEC matchup against Kentucky will also be under the lights, a 7 p.m. start time on Sept 10.

The reveal means that Florida has half of its 2022 regular season schedule filled out with game times.

Sept 3 vs. Utah, 7:00

Sept 10 vs. Kentucky, 7:00

Sept 17 vs. USF, 7:30

Oct 1 vs. Eastern Washington, 12:00

Oct 29 vs. Georgia, 3:30

Nov 25 @ Florida State, 7:30

