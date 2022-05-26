Gainesville Airport Board officials are meeting to discuss the change in commercial ridership
Published: May. 26, 2022 at 7:12 AM EDT
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville Airport Board officials are having their monthly meeting.
One of the main topics on their agenda is the change in commercial ridership.
Since last month, the number of passengers went up by 2.6%.
This meeting starts at 4 p.m.
