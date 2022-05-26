Advertisement

Gainesville Airport Board officials are meeting to discuss the change in commercial ridership

Gainesville Airport Board officials are having their monthly meeting.
Gainesville Airport Board officials are having their monthly meeting.(WCJB)
By WCJB Staff
Published: May. 26, 2022 at 7:12 AM EDT
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville Airport Board officials are having their monthly meeting.

One of the main topics on their agenda is the change in commercial ridership.

Since last month, the number of passengers went up by 2.6%.

This meeting starts at 4 p.m.

