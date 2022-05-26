Gainesville city commissioners are having a general policy meeting to hear several updates

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Gainesville City Commission is holding a general policy meeting.

Members will hear an update on the Gainesville Empowerment Zone Family Learning Center.

Gainesville For All representatives will give this update.

They will also get an update on the Gainesville Immigrant Neighbor Inclusion Initiative.

The interim director for the Office of Equity and Inclusion and charters wants the committee to review their submitted map timeline and task list.

This meeting starts at 12:30 p.m.

