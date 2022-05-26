Advertisement

Gainesville woman arrested after hitting her partner with a broom

By WCJB Staff
Published: May. 26, 2022 at 4:37 PM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A Gainesville woman is behind bars after allegedly assaulting her partner with a broom while drunk.

According to officials from the Alachua County Sheriff’s Office, 61-year-old Sherry Mooney was arrested yesterday when her partner reacted to their neighbors firing near their home.

Mooney says her partner is a veteran who does not react well to gunfire.

To help him stop panicking, Mooney says she hit him with the broom causing a cut.

She is being charged with domestic battery.

