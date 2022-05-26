Gainesville woman arrested after hitting her partner with a broom

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A Gainesville woman is behind bars after allegedly assaulting her partner with a broom while drunk.

According to officials from the Alachua County Sheriff’s Office, 61-year-old Sherry Mooney was arrested yesterday when her partner reacted to their neighbors firing near their home.

Mooney says her partner is a veteran who does not react well to gunfire.

To help him stop panicking, Mooney says she hit him with the broom causing a cut.

She is being charged with domestic battery.

