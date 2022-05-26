Advertisement

Grand jury declines to indict Alachua County Sheriff’s deputy after deadly shooting

By WCJB Staff
Published: May. 25, 2022 at 11:44 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
NEWBERRY, Fla. (WCJB) -The Alachua County Spring Term Grand Jury returned a “No True Bill” for an Alachua County Sheriff’s Office deputy who shot and killed a man in Newberry.

The jury determined the deputy was justified in his use of deadly force against Barry Heckard, 39, on Sept. 23, 2021. The Florida Department of Law Enforcement handled the investigation and evidence was presented to the jury.

On the night of the incident, deputies say Heckard was driving erratically down US 27 in Newberry and refused to stop. Deputies performed a “PITT” to halt the vehicle.

Heckard then reportedly fired multiple shots at deputies. They returned fire, hitting and killing Heckard.

Heckard owed the custom door business “Heckard Doors.” He was facing grand theft charges for allegedly accepting payment for jobs and never completing the work.

No deputies were injured in the shooting.

