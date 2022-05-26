Grand jury declines to indict Alachua County Sheriff’s deputy after deadly shooting

NEWBERRY, Fla. (WCJB) -The Alachua County Spring Term Grand Jury returned a “No True Bill” for an Alachua County Sheriff’s Office deputy who shot and killed a man in Newberry.

The jury determined the deputy was justified in his use of deadly force against Barry Heckard, 39, on Sept. 23, 2021. The Florida Department of Law Enforcement handled the investigation and evidence was presented to the jury.

RELATED STORY: “It is a little scary, a little shocking”: Suspect killed in deputy involved Newberry shooting previously accused of grand theft

On the night of the incident, deputies say Heckard was driving erratically down US 27 in Newberry and refused to stop. Deputies performed a “PITT” to halt the vehicle.

Heckard then reportedly fired multiple shots at deputies. They returned fire, hitting and killing Heckard.

Heckard owed the custom door business “Heckard Doors.” He was facing grand theft charges for allegedly accepting payment for jobs and never completing the work.

No deputies were injured in the shooting.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.