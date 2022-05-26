Juniper General Store is hosting the 12th annual Kiss the Horse winner’s circle.

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Everyone is invited to the 12th annual Kiss the Horse winner’s circle.

This event follows ten days of candidates fundraising for the community.

It all benefits the Marion Literacy Council.

TRENDING STORY: New University of Florida veterinary hospital opens at World Equestrian Center in Ocala

The Kiss the Horse candidate who raises the most money wins the right to give Wesley, the Marion Therapeutic Riding Association’s 2022 horse of the year, a smooch.

This event will take place at the Juniper General Store at 6998 U.S.27 suite 112 in Ocala from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.