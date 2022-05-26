Advertisement

Man dies after deputy-involved shooting in Hamilton County

By WCJB Staff
Published: May. 25, 2022 at 11:50 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

JASPER, Fla. (WCJB) - A patient has died at UF Health Shands after being shot by a Hamilton County Sheriff’s Deputy during an alleged shootout.

FDLE agents are investigating.

Hamilton County Sheriff Harrell Reid says it happened around 1 pm this afternoon when a deputy attempted a traffic stop on Highway 129 north in Jasper.

He says the suspect, who has not been identified, jumped out of the car and ran into the woods.

The deputy followed and the suspect started shooting.

That’s when they say the deputy returned fire.

The man was airlifted to UF Health Shands where he died.

TRENDING STORY: Summerfield residents want traffic lights changed at a busy intersection following a fatal wreck

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

Ocala druglord previously arrested during traffic stop found guilty in federal court
Ocala druglord previously arrested during traffic stop found guilty in federal court
No one was injured, but witnesses were shocked this happened in their neighborhood.
Four teens including two out on bond for manslaughter in Belleview were arrested for a drive-by shooting in Ocala
(FILE)
Florida Migration Report shows hundreds of people moving to Ocala
PK Yonge students protest outside the Reitz Union in prom attire with hopes to gain their...
High school prom turns into a protest for some PK Yonge students
SCUBA LAWSUIT
Ginnie Springs diver’s family suing instructor for wrongful death

Latest News

Grand jury declines to indict Alachua County Sheriff’s deputy after deadly shooting
Man dies after deputy-involved shooting in Hamilton County
Class 1A Softball State Title Game Highlights: Fort White vs. Jay
Alachua County Sheriff's deputy kills suspect during shootout on Sept. 23, 2021
Grand jury declines to indict Alachua County Sheriff’s deputy after deadly shooting