Man dies after deputy-involved shooting in Hamilton County

JASPER, Fla. (WCJB) - A patient has died at UF Health Shands after being shot by a Hamilton County Sheriff’s Deputy during an alleged shootout.

FDLE agents are investigating.

Hamilton County Sheriff Harrell Reid says it happened around 1 pm this afternoon when a deputy attempted a traffic stop on Highway 129 north in Jasper.

He says the suspect, who has not been identified, jumped out of the car and ran into the woods.

The deputy followed and the suspect started shooting.

That’s when they say the deputy returned fire.

The man was airlifted to UF Health Shands where he died.

