Marion County Sheriff’s Office searching for two missing sisters

SILVER SPRINGS, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County Sheriff’s Deputies are searching for two Silver Springs sisters.

According to sheriff’s office officials, 14-year-old Jayden Kiser and 11-year-old Karla Kiser were both last seen at their home in Silver Springs over the weekend.

Both children have not been home since, but have been seen around the county.

Neither sister has attended class since leaving home.

Anyone with information about Jayden and Karla are asked to contact the sheriff’s office.

