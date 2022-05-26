Ocala office closed due to COVID-19 concern
Published: May. 26, 2022 at 4:34 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Ocala’s customer service office is closed today.
City officials say they are closed due to a COVID-19 exposure.
The first floor of the Citizens Service Center will remain closed until Tuesday.
They will be closed on Monday in observance of Memorial Day.
