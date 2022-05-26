Ocala office closed due to COVID-19 concern

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Ocala’s customer service office is closed today.

City officials say they are closed due to a COVID-19 exposure.

The first floor of the Citizens Service Center will remain closed until Tuesday.

They will be closed on Monday in observance of Memorial Day.

TRENDING STORY: One Gainesville art studio is combining crafts and creativity

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.