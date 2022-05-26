One Gainesville art studio is combining crafts and creativity

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Pinspiration art studio will have many summer classes geared towards children, adults and charcuterie board lovers.

The fan favorite “splatter room” allows for a family fun activity or a stress relief.

Owner, Katherine Osmon, said art can serve as a mental outlet since May is Mental Health Awareness Month.

“I really just want to have it as a community hub where art is the center of it. You don’t need to be artistic to have a good time around art. It is really good to not have an agenda, you can just come in here, listen to the music you want to listen to. Cut loose and you don’t have to clean up the mess” said Osmon.

The art studio will also offer crafts and classes for Fathers Day, which is June 19th.

