Starke woman arrested for dealing drugs

STARKE, Fla. (WCJB) - Starke police officers have arrested a woman for allegedly dealing drugs.

According to officials with the police department, 18-year-old Molly Kent was arrested yesterday.

Officers say they were tipped off about Kent dealing drugs.

Kent is being held in the Bradford County Jail.

She is charged with two counts of opium possession and two counts of opium sale.

Her bond is set at $100,000.

