Summerfield residents want traffic lights changed at a busy intersection following a fatal wreck

Flowers and a monkey lie at the intersection where the crash happened.
Flowers and a monkey lie at the intersection where the crash happened.(WCJB)
By Taylor Simpson
Published: May. 25, 2022 at 9:53 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
SUMMERFIELD, Fla. (WCJB) - A stuffed animal and flowers now lie at the intersection of US HWY 441 and SE Sunset Harbor Rd.

After a crash involving five vehicles including a van that was transporting four special needs kids.

Killing a 36-year-old woman that was in the van. Christian Hannemann who lives nearby gave his thoughts on the crash.

“I mean it’s definitely not good I feel there’s definitely another solution out there to help prevent these accidents. No one wants to have anyone dying.”

According to Florida Highway Patrol, the van and a Dodge Journey collided with each other and the van then crashed into other vehicles. That’s when officials said a woman in the van that was not wearing a seatbelt was ejected and died at the scene.

Residents throughout Summerfield said this intersection is always dangerous.

“I’ve definitely seen close calls I haven’t had any personally but I’ve definitely seen some. I don’t know if people aren’t paying attention or what because it gets pretty backed up,” said Hannemann.

Other residents said something needs to be done with the traffic lights because there’s no turn left signal coming off of Sunset Harbor Rd.

“It’s always pretty busy and there’s a lot of accidents typically up and down 411,” added Hannemann.

A grandmother who had an 8-year-old granddaughter in the van told TV20 she’s still in shock and grateful all the kids are ok.

FHP officials said they are continuing to investigate the incident.

