Sunnyhill Restoration Area to undergo prescribed burn

By WCJB Staff
Published: May. 26, 2022 at 4:55 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Portions of County Road 24 in Marion County may be smoky.

The Saint Johns Water Management District is conducting a prescribed burn on a portion of the Sunnyhill Restoration Area, about a mile and a half away from the road.

One hundred and six acres will be on fire throughout the night.

People driving in the area are being told to use low beam lights only.

TRENDING STORY: Ocala office closed due to COVID-19 concern

