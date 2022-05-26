Sunnyhill Restoration Area to undergo prescribed burn

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Portions of County Road 24 in Marion County may be smoky.

The Saint Johns Water Management District is conducting a prescribed burn on a portion of the Sunnyhill Restoration Area, about a mile and a half away from the road.

One hundred and six acres will be on fire throughout the night.

People driving in the area are being told to use low beam lights only.

