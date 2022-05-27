AAA offers safe alternative to drunken driving
Published: May. 27, 2022 at 6:46 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The American Automobile Association is trying to prevent drunk driving by offering its Tow-to-go program this Memorial Day weekend.
Over the past 20 years, AAA representatives say 25-thousand drivers have taken the keys out of the ignition and received a ride home.
Those needing a ride can call (855) 2-TOW-2-GO or (855) 286-9246.
