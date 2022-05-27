AAA offers safe alternative to drunken driving

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The American Automobile Association is trying to prevent drunk driving by offering its Tow-to-go program this Memorial Day weekend.

Over the past 20 years, AAA representatives say 25-thousand drivers have taken the keys out of the ignition and received a ride home.

Those needing a ride can call (855) 2-TOW-2-GO or (855) 286-9246.

More information is available here.

