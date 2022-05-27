Lanes on busy Gainesville road will be closed for repaving road next week

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Some lanes on Northwest 23rd Avenue will be partially closed.

The road will be one lane from June 1 to June 5 from 8 a.m. to 5 a.m for roadwork.

The temporary closures are near the Gainesville Condominiums.

The closures are due to the road getting repaved.

