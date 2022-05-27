Advertisement

Lanes on busy Gainesville road will be closed for repaving road next week

A busy Gainesville road will only be experiencing lane closures from June 1-5
By WCJB Staff
Published: May. 27, 2022 at 12:38 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Some lanes on Northwest 23rd Avenue will be partially closed.

The road will be one lane from June 1 to June 5 from 8 a.m. to 5 a.m for roadwork.

The temporary closures are near the Gainesville Condominiums.

The closures are due to the road getting repaved.

TRENDING STORY: Gainesville Regional Airport tops pre-pandemic travel numbers ahead of Memorial Day

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

Ocala druglord previously arrested during traffic stop found guilty in federal court
Ocala druglord previously arrested during traffic stop found guilty in federal court
No one was injured, but witnesses were shocked this happened in their neighborhood.
Four teens including two out on bond for manslaughter in Belleview were arrested for a drive-by shooting in Ocala
(FILE)
Florida Migration Report shows hundreds of people moving to Ocala
PK Yonge students protest outside the Reitz Union in prom attire with hopes to gain their...
High school prom turns into a protest for some PK Yonge students
SCUBA LAWSUIT
Ginnie Springs diver’s family suing instructor for wrongful death

Latest News

The Florida Department of Revenue has made a list of eligible hurricane preparedness items.
Disaster Preparedness Sales Tax Holiday begins this weekend
Weekend Planner
Weekend Planner 5/27/22
WCJB TV20 FORECAST
WCJB TV20 FORECAST
A busy Gainesville road will only be experiencing lane closures from June 1-5
A busy Gainesville road will only be experiencing lane closures from June 1-5