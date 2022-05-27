Advertisement

Candidates can submit applications for the 13th annual Cade Prize for Innovation

By WCJB Staff
Published: May. 27, 2022
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Cade Museum for Creativity and Invention invites applications for its 13th annual Cade Prize for Innovation.

The prize is designed to help early-stage inventors take their creations into the marketplace.

This year’s prize is one of the largest cash prize competitions for innovation in Florida, awarding $64,000 in total.

The awards will go to candidates whose work addresses critical issues impacting the southeast.

Submissions can be sent in through the month of June.

