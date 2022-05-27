Candidates can submit applications for the 13th annual Cade Prize for Innovation

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Cade Museum for Creativity and Invention invites applications for its 13th annual Cade Prize for Innovation.

The prize is designed to help early-stage inventors take their creations into the marketplace.

This year’s prize is one of the largest cash prize competitions for innovation in Florida, awarding $64,000 in total.

The awards will go to candidates whose work addresses critical issues impacting the southeast.

Submissions can be sent in through the month of June.

